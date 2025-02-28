Kylian Mbappe Injury: Cleared for Saturday

Mbappe (teeth) is an option for Saturday's match against Betis, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "He's lost his wisdom tooth but he's fine otherwise. He's ready and hungry to play."

Mbappe is back with the team for the weekend, which should come as no surprise after he trained this week. This comes after dealing with a tooth issue, with it now known he lost his wisdom tooth and is dealing with minimal issues. He will look to see the start immediately and likely will, as he has yet to miss a start since Dec. 14 and has scored in five straight games.