Kylian Mbappe Injury: Club confirms knee injury
Mbappe will be out for the next two to three weeks as he deals with a sprained left knee, according to his club.
Mbappe was already looking at an absence, but it has now been confirmed by his club, as they also solidify his injury as being in the knee. Unfortunately, this brings major worry to the club, as it could be enough to leave him out for both legs against Manchester City in UCL play. He will look to return for the second leg, with the first being out of the picture, clearly the most critical player to the squad when at his best.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds14 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 2042 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction83 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1083 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 2697 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More