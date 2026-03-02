Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Club confirms knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 10:29am

Mbappe will be out for the next two to three weeks as he deals with a sprained left knee, according to his club.

Mbappe was already looking at an absence, but it has now been confirmed by his club, as they also solidify his injury as being in the knee. Unfortunately, this brings major worry to the club, as it could be enough to leave him out for both legs against Manchester City in UCL play. He will look to return for the second leg, with the first being out of the picture, clearly the most critical player to the squad when at his best.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
