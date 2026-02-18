Kylian Mbappe Injury: Could be rested Saturday

Mbappe provided one assist and played the full game during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica despite not being fully fit due to his knee problems, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said in a press conference, according to Real France. "He's been sidelined for many days. Knee problems are preventing him from performing at 100%. But he's the best in the world, and at 80% he still is. We appreciate his effort."

