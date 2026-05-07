Kylian Mbappe Injury: Could make squad for Clasico

Mbappe (hamstring) passed his fitness tests Thursday and is gaining options to at least be included in the squad for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, according to Abraham PRomero.

Mbappe completed a brief session with the group before working individually in the gym and with the physiotherapist, representing a notable step forward in his recovery from the semitendinosus injury in his left leg. The positive test results are an encouraging sign after concerns over his availability for one of the biggest fixtures of the season. A place in the squad appears increasingly likely, though whether he will be fit enough to start or feature from the bench remains to be seen. Vinicius Junior is expected to lead the attack regardless, with Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia available as additional options should coach Alvaro Arbeloa opt to manage Mbappe's minutes carefully in his return.