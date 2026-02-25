Kylian Mbappe Injury: Could miss time

Mbappe (knee) could miss time due to his recurrent issues, coach Alvaro Arbeloa said in a press conference, according to RMC Sport. "We discussed it with him and the doctors, and we believe the best thing for him is to stop, recover, and come back at 100%. I don't know how long he will need, but I believe it won't be a matter of days. It will be a little longer, hopefully for as short a time as possible."

Mbappe is expected to miss time as he finally addresses the knee issue he has been managing for months. The superstar has consistently pushed through to stay available for the Merengues, but this time the injury calls for a legitimate two to three week shutdown, and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon this summer, he is unlikely to risk a bigger setback by rushing back. If he ends up sidelined for multiple matches, Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo are in line to see an uptick in minutes and a larger share of the attacking workload.