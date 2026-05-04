Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Crucial fitness test Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 6:46am

Mbappe (hamstring) will undergo a crucial fitness test Wednesday to determine his availability for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, according to Madrid Xtra.

Mbappe continues to recover from the semitendinosus injury in his left leg that forced him off during the draw against Real Betis, with the results of Wednesday's test set to be decisive in the coaching staff's planning for the weekend. The French forward's absence from group training is not an encouraging sign heading into one of the most high-profile fixtures of the season. Vinicius Junior is expected to continue leading the attack should Mbappe be unable to pass the fitness test, with Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia among the other options available to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Clasico represents one of the last major opportunities for Real Madrid to make a statement in what has been a difficult season domestically.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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