Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Features in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Mbappe (ankle) is in the squad list for Saturday's Copa del Rey match against Barcelona.

Mbappe was thought to be an option for Saturday's match, and it appears that is coming to fruition, as he is on the squad list for the contest. This is great news for the club, with the forward bagging 33 goal contributions in 43 appearances (42 starts) this season. That said, he should see the start immediately at forward during his return.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
