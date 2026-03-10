Kylian Mbappe Injury: Feeling better in recovery

Mbappe (knee) is back in Valdebebas and feeling better with his knee as he remains evaluated on a day-by-day basis, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Marca. "He's much better, it's a day-by-day thing. This whole week has been very positive and he's come back feeling great."

Mbappe returned from Paris on Sunday and has been trending in the right direction over the last two days, working through individual sessions and getting back on the grass as he rehabs his recurring knee issues. The Frenchman is still targeting a comeback for next Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City and is hoping his knee responds well enough for him to take the field. His return would be a massive lift for the Merengues given he already has 13 goals in eight Champions League appearances this season and his presence could be a real difference-maker at the Etihad. Until then, Gonzalo Garcia remains the most likely option to pair with Vinicius Junior in the front line.