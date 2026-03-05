Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Improves day by day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 3:40am

Mbappe (knee) is improving daily and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis depending on his sensations, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. "I talk to him every day. Of course we have control over what happens to him and how he is. Every day he is getting better, it is a process in which we are going to go day by day seeing his feelings, but it is all good news today. He is getting better and better."

Mbappe is making steady progress from his knee injury and is improving day by day, with the medical staff monitoring his sensations closely to determine when he can return to the matchday squad. The initial recovery timeline was set at around three weeks, though that window could shift given Mbappe's competitive nature and his willingness to push through pain in order to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible. Until he is back at full speed, Goncalo Garcia is expected to take on an expanded role leading the line for the Merengues.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
