Kylian Mbappe Injury: Improves day by day

Mbappe is making steady progress from his knee injury and is improving day by day, with the medical staff monitoring his sensations closely to determine when he can return to the matchday squad. The initial recovery timeline was set at around three weeks, though that window could shift given Mbappe's competitive nature and his willingness to push through pain in order to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible. Until he is back at full speed, Goncalo Garcia is expected to take on an expanded role leading the line for the Merengues.