Kylian Mbappe Injury: Included in squad
Mbappe (knee) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Osasuna.
Mbappe is trending in the right direction despite dealing with a knee injury. It remains to be seen if he'll start, though, as he could get some rest ahead of Wednesday's showdown against Benfica.
