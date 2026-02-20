Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Included in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 10:44am

Mbappe (knee) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Osasuna.

Mbappe is trending in the right direction despite dealing with a knee injury. It remains to be seen if he'll start, though, as he could get some rest ahead of Wednesday's showdown against Benfica.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
