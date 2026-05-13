Kylian Mbappe Injury: Late call for Thursday

Mbappe (hamstring) is a late call for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, with a final decision dependent on whether he completes Wednesday's training session, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Madrid Xtra. "We will see if he can finish today's training. He did it yesterday, and if he is present, can finish the session and is available, then he will certainly get some playing time. And the opportunity, in these three matches, to continue to demonstrate his commitment to the club."

Mbappe had been left out of the Clasico squad after his semitendinosus injury failed to heal in time following a setback during Saturday's session, making his return to training an encouraging development. Manager Arvalo Arbeloa's comments suggest the club is cautiously optimistic about his availability, with the French forward having completed Tuesday's session without issue. Gonzalo Garcia will likely continue leading the front line should Mbappe be unable to finish the session and earn a place in the squad. The three remaining fixtures of the season represent an important opportunity for Mbappe to build fitness ahead of the World Cup this summer.