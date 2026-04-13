Kylian Mbappe Injury: Not training Sunday

Mbappe (face) was absent from Sunday's team training session after requiring stitches above his right eyebrow following a heavy blow to the face in Friday's 1-1 draw against Girona, according to RMC Sport.

Mbappe posted a photo of his stitched wound on Instagram as the reason for his training absence, raising some concern just three days before Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. The situation is not expected to be serious and he should be available for the clash, but Real Madrid will monitor his progress closely over the coming days given the magnitude of the fixture. The Merengues head to Munich needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, making Mbappe's fitness a matter of utmost importance for the club.