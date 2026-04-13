Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Not training Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 12:31am

Mbappe (face) was absent from Sunday's team training session after requiring stitches above his right eyebrow following a heavy blow to the face in Friday's 1-1 draw against Girona, according to RMC Sport.

Mbappe posted a photo of his stitched wound on Instagram as the reason for his training absence, raising some concern just three days before Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. The situation is not expected to be serious and he should be available for the clash, but Real Madrid will monitor his progress closely over the coming days given the magnitude of the fixture. The Merengues head to Munich needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, making Mbappe's fitness a matter of utmost importance for the club.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
2026 World Cup Winner Odds: Favorites to Win FIFA World Cup
SOC
2026 World Cup Winner Odds: Favorites to Win FIFA World Cup
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
34 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview, Lineups & Prediction | Champions League Round of 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
34 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
56 days ago