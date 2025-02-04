Kylian Mbappe Injury: Out for Copa match

Mbappe is out for Wednesday's Copa del Rey match, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappe is back in training Tuesday but will not be risked in Wednesday's Copa del Rey match, with the forward sidelined to face Leganes. Luckily for the club, it appears he is on the mend and should return soon. That said, they will hope he is available when facing Manchester City in the first leg of their UCL knockout tilt on Feb. 11.