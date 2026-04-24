Kylian Mbappe Injury: Picks up muscle issue against Betis

Mbappe was forced to exit Friday's 1-1 draw against Real Betis with a suspected hamstring strain, Miguel Angel Diaz of Cadena COPE reports.

Mbappe made it to the 81st minute of the game, turning in a disappointing display before being forced off. The injury could prevent him from training for a few days, but its full extent remains unclear, and there's a chance he'll be forced to miss upcoming games if he's in fact dealing with a muscular problem. Losing the star forward would be a major setback for the Merengues, who are starting to see their title hopes fade this season. While Vinicius Junior is already featuring as a striker, he could be joined by Gonzalo Garcia if Mbappe is not fit enough to play and coach Alvaro Arbeloa wants to stick with a two-man front line.