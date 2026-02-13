Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Resumes team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 2:32am

Mbappe (knee) is back in team training Friday and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Sergio Rodriguez from Marca.

Mbappe was back in full team training Friday after sitting out the previous two days with recurring knee discomfort that has bothered the Frenchman since December. His return is a massive boost for the Merengues, as he remains an automatic starter and one of the Pichichi contenders. Mbappe is expected to lead the line against the Basques, as he always pushes to suit up when he is fit enough, even with the Champions League playoff against Benfica looming Tuesday as the bigger priority for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
