Mbappe will undergo examinations once back in Madrid since he is suffering from ankle inflammation, likely the same issue he had some weeks ago. The France captain qualified France for the World Cup in Thursday's 4-0 victory against Ukraine and will therefore not travel to Azerbaidjan as he will recover from the issue ahead of upcoming fixtures for Real Madrid. Mbappe will likely be an option for the clash against Elche on Nov. 23 but his situation needs to be monitored since he has been struggling with his ankle for some time now.