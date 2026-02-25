Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:02am

Mbappe (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Benfica in the Champions League, the club posted.

Mbappe was already trending toward missing Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Benfica because of recurring knee trouble, and he ultimately doesn't make the squad. It's a major hit for the Merengues, as he's a locked-in starter who scored 10 goals in 10 Champions League appearances this season, production that's nearly impossible to replace. With Rodrygo (suspended) missing, Gonzalo Garcia is now the leading candidate to get the nod up top against the Benfiquistas.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
