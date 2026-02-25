Kylian Mbappe Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Mbappe (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Benfica in the Champions League, the club posted.
Mbappe was already trending toward missing Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Benfica because of recurring knee trouble, and he ultimately doesn't make the squad. It's a major hit for the Merengues, as he's a locked-in starter who scored 10 goals in 10 Champions League appearances this season, production that's nearly impossible to replace. With Rodrygo (suspended) missing, Gonzalo Garcia is now the leading candidate to get the nod up top against the Benfiquistas.
