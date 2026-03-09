Kylian Mbappe Injury: Running on grass Monday
Mbappe (knee) was spotted running on grass Monday during his rehab, according to Madrid Xtra.
Mbappe returned to Madrid from Paris on Sunday evening and was already spotted doing running work on grass Monday as he continues his recovery at Valdebebas. The star forward will miss Wednesday's Champions League first-leg clash against Manchester City as the match comes too soon in his recovery timeline, though reports indicate he is pushing hard to be ready for next week's second leg against the Citizens. Until he gets back up to full speed, Gonzalo Garcia is expected to take on a larger role in the Merengues' attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds21 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 2049 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction90 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 1090 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 26104 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More