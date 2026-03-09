Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Running on grass Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 5:50am

Mbappe (knee) was spotted running on grass Monday during his rehab, according to Madrid Xtra.

Mbappe returned to Madrid from Paris on Sunday evening and was already spotted doing running work on grass Monday as he continues his recovery at Valdebebas. The star forward will miss Wednesday's Champions League first-leg clash against Manchester City as the match comes too soon in his recovery timeline, though reports indicate he is pushing hard to be ready for next week's second leg against the Citizens. Until he gets back up to full speed, Gonzalo Garcia is expected to take on a larger role in the Merengues' attack.

