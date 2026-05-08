Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Should be available for Clasico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:16am

Mbappe (hamstring) trained in full Friday and should be an option for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, the club posted.

Mbappe had passed his fitness tests Thursday after completing a brief session with the group, and a full training session on Friday is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to feature in one of the biggest fixtures of the season. Whether he starts or is eased back from the bench will be coach Alvaro Arbeloa's call, with Vinicius Junior expected to lead the attack regardless. Getting Mbappe available at all for the Clasico is a significant boost for Real Madrid heading into what is one of their last major opportunities to make a statement in a difficult domestic season.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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