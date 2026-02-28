Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Sidelined three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 6:43am

Mbappe (knee) is set to miss three weeks and will aim a return for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League on March. 17, according to Javier Herraez from Carrusel Deportivo.

Mbappe will be sidelined for the next three weeks with a recurring knee issue, a setback both the player and the medical staff chose to fully address now in order to avoid any major complications with the 2026 World Cup approaching. The current target for the French superstar's return is March. 17. for the second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League. His absence is a massive blow for the Merengues given his impact up top, where he has already scored 36 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, and Gonzalo Garcia along with Rodrygo are in line to shoulder a bigger workload until he is back at full throttle.

