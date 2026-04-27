Kylian Mbappe Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Mbappe (hamstring) was diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg and will be monitored as his recovery progresses, according to the club.

Mbappe's diagnosis confirms the muscular issue that forced him off in the 81st minute of Friday's draw against Real Betis, with the semitendinosus being part of the hamstring muscle group. No return timeline has been established, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain at this stage. The Merengues are already seeing their title hopes fade this season, and losing their star forward for any significant period would represent a major blow to their remaining ambitions. Vinicius Junior could continue in the striker role in his absence, with Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia among the other options should coach Alvaro Arbeloa look to reshuffle the attack.