Kylian Mbappe Injury: Trains fully Thursday

Mbappe (teeth) participated in full training Thursday and will be available to face Real Betis on Saturday, Sergio Lopez of Diario AS reports.

Mbappe had a tooth taken out earlier this week and wasn't part of the squad that played versus Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but based on his training involvement, he seems ready to go Saturday. The star forward has been playing at a high level of late, as he's notched 12 goals and one assist across his last 11 appearances across all competitions.