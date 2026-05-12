Kylian Mbappe Injury: Trains fully with team

Mbappe (hamstring) returned to team training Tuesday and could be an option for Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to Madrid Xtra.

Mbappe had been left out of the Clasico squad after his semitendinosus injury failed to heal in time following a setback during Saturday's session, making his return to the training pitch an encouraging development heading into the final fixtures of the season. The club will assess how he responds to the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement against Oviedo, with Real Madrid hoping to have their star striker available for the run-in after a frustrating spell managing the hamstring issue. If Mbappe can't make the squad or starts on the bench, Gonzalo Garcia will likely lead the front line for the Merengues again.