Kylian Mbappe Injury: Trending in right direction
Mbappe (knee) is trending in the right direction in terms of his recovery process, manager Alvaro Arbeloa told media Friday. "[His] knee is getting better. It's something that hasn't gone away completely, but he's feeling better with each passing day."
It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will play Saturday since Real Madrid will play a key match in the Champions League next Wednesday against Benfica. If rested, look for Gonzalo Garcia to have a bigger role on offense.
