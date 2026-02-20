Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Trending in right direction

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:02am

Mbappe (knee) is trending in the right direction in terms of his recovery process, manager Alvaro Arbeloa told media Friday. "[His] knee is getting better. It's something that hasn't gone away completely, but he's feeling better with each passing day."

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will play Saturday since Real Madrid will play a key match in the Champions League next Wednesday against Benfica. If rested, look for Gonzalo Garcia to have a bigger role on offense.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
32 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
73 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
73 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 26
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
87 days ago