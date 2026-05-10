Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Unavailable for Clasico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 3:38am

Mbappe (hamstring) was not included in the squad for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona after withdrawing from the final part of Saturday's training session, with the semitendinosus injury in his left leg failing to heal in time, according to the club.

Mbappe's late withdrawal is a significant blow for Real Madrid after he had passed his fitness tests Thursday and appeared to be closing in on a return. The setback during Saturday's session ultimately proved decisive, forcing the coaching staff to leave him out of the squad for one of the most high-profile fixtures of the season. Vinicius Junior will lead the attack in his absence, with Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia among the other options available to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Merengues will now hope Mbappe can recover fully before the final fixtures of the campaign.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest
SOC
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
11 days ago
DFS Soccer World Cup Strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SOC
DFS Soccer World Cup Strategy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup
SOC
How to Play DFS Soccer: A Beginner's Guide for the 2026 World Cup
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups
SOC
2026 World Cup Group Previews: Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics for All 12 Groups
Rotowire Staff
26 days ago