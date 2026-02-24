Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Unlikely to face Benfica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:40am

Mbappe is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Benfica due to some knee pain, according to Sergio Rodriguez and Ryan Mitchell of Marca.

Mbappe had to quit Tuesday's training session early and is now a major doubt for the reverse fixture of their knockout stage contest against Benfica. The forward appears to have not yet fully recovered from some knee pain he was suffering from ahead of their last match, rushing back too early and now trying to avoid a major absence by potentially preserving him on Wednesday. The absence of the world-class player would lead the team to lose much of its explosiveness and rely on Vinicius Junior for most of their attacking work, as Mbappe has 10 goal contributions in 10 UCL appearances this campaign. With Rodrygo suspended, Gonzalo Garcia will likely be called into the starting XI if Mbappe is left out or is limited in time.

