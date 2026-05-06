Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Will be assessed Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 4:23am

Mbappe (hamstring) continued his recovery work in the gym and pool Wednesday and will undergo medical tests Thursday to evaluate the state of his muscle injury and determine his availability for Sunday's Clasico against Barcelona, according to Carlos Rodriguez of Onda Madrid.

Mbappe has been working through his recovery from the semitendinosus injury in his left leg that forced him off during the draw against Real Betis, and Thursday's tests will be decisive in the coaching staff's planning for the biggest fixture of the weekend. Vinicius Junior is expected to continue leading the attack if Mbappe cannot be cleared, with Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia among the other options available to coach Alvaro Arbeloa for a Clasico that represents one of Real Madrid's last major opportunities to make a statement in a difficult domestic season.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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