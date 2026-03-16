Kylian Mbappe Injury: Will make bench Tuesday

Mbappe (knee) will make the bench for Tuesday's second leg against Manchester City in the Champions League, according to L'Equipe.

Mbappe will travel with the squad for Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad but is set to start on the bench. The superstar has targeted this match for his return since the beginning of his rehabilitation of his recurrent knee injury and would likely only come on if the flow of the game demands it. With a three-goal cushion heading into the second leg, the coaching staff is not expected to take any unnecessary risks with him against the Citizens. Until he is back at full speed, Brahim Diaz or Gonzalo Garcia remain the leading options to fill the spot in the Merengues' front line.