Kylian Mbappe Injury: Won't feature Wednesday

Mbappe is still dealing with the recurring knee injury he first picked up in December, and while early reports suggested he could push to return for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City, the match is expected to come too soon for the superstar. Instead, Mbappe is targeting a more realistic comeback for the second leg at the Etihad on March. 17. Until he's back at full speed, Gonzalo Garcia is in line to take on a larger role in the Merengues' front line.