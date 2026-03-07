Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Won't feature Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 6:42am

Mbappe (knee) will definitely not be available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City and is aiming a return for the second leg on March. 17, according to Sergio Lopez from Diario AS.

Mbappe is still dealing with the recurring knee injury he first picked up in December, and while early reports suggested he could push to return for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City, the match is expected to come too soon for the superstar. Instead, Mbappe is targeting a more realistic comeback for the second leg at the Etihad on March. 17. Until he's back at full speed, Gonzalo Garcia is in line to take on a larger role in the Merengues' front line.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
