Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe Injury: Working with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:39am

Mbappe (ankle) was viewed working with a ball on grass Thursday, according to his club.

Mbappe is seeing more progression through his injury spell, as the forward has returned to training and was seen working with a ball. This is good news for the club, as it puts him in a decent spot to return soon. He is eyeing a return against Barcelona in Copa del Rey play on Saturday, looking likely to be fit as expected after training.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
