Kylian Mbappe Injury: Working with ball
Mbappe (ankle) was viewed working with a ball on grass Thursday, according to his club.
Mbappe is seeing more progression through his injury spell, as the forward has returned to training and was seen working with a ball. This is good news for the club, as it puts him in a decent spot to return soon. He is eyeing a return against Barcelona in Copa del Rey play on Saturday, looking likely to be fit as expected after training.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now