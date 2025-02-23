Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Mbappe took six shots (three on target) and created five chances in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Girona Sunday. He was credited with an assist.

Mbappe found Vinicius Jr. to secure Real Madrid's win late in the game and was productive yet again. The star forward is rounding into form at the perfect time, though he might have a tricky matchup against Betis next Saturday. The side has only given up two goals in its last four matches across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now