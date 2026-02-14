Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Available off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Mbappe (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad.

Mbappe is back on the bench for Saturday's clash after returning to full team training Friday. The forward had been managing recurring knee discomfort but returns to the squad and could be deployed off the bench if needed based on the flow of the match. Gonzalo Garcia starts in his place up front.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
