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Kylian Mbappe News: Back to full fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 12:20am

Mbappe is back to full fitness and hopes to play with the French national team, he commented to the media, according to Saber Desfarges from TF1. "Yeah, it's tough to stay on the bench, but it was necessary. I think two or three years ago, I would've made the mistake of rushing back. Now, though, I know I need to listen to my body and take the time to get back to full fitness."

Mbappe opened up about his time on the sidelines, saying it was tough being away from the field, but he handled it with more maturity and did not rush his comeback the way he might have a few years ago. The superstar is now fully fit, has no remaining knee issues, and took his time getting back to avoid any setback or another muscle injury after being out for a month. The striker is back at full speed and fully locked in for the final two trophies still on the line with Real Madrid, along with the 2026 World Cup with France.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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