Kylian Mbappe News: Bags opener Tuesday

Mbappe scored one goal to go with seven shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Mbappe opened up the scoring Tuesday with an outside-the-box strike in the 30th minute assisted by Arda Guler. It marked his 24th La Liga goal of the season, but his first since Feb. 8. He tied a season high with four shots on target and also created four chances in a very productive day on the attack.