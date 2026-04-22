Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Bags opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Mbappe scored one goal to go with seven shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Mbappe opened up the scoring Tuesday with an outside-the-box strike in the 30th minute assisted by Arda Guler. It marked his 24th La Liga goal of the season, but his first since Feb. 8. He tied a season high with four shots on target and also created four chances in a very productive day on the attack.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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