Kylian Mbappe News: Bags UCL hat trick

Mbappe scored three goals to go with seven shots (five on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Manchester City.

Mbappe started the onslaught early Wednesday and did not stop until he was taken off the field, scoring a hat trick after finding the back of the net in the fourth, 33rd and 61st minute. This marks his second hat trick in all competitions this season and he now has seven goals in UCL play. He has now scored in four straight matches, with six goals during that span, one of the hotter players in Europe right now.