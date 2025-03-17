Kylian Mbappe News: Brace wins it for Los Blancos

Mbappe scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Mbappe was the lone goal scorer for Real Madrid on Saturday, scoring a brace in just one half during the win against Villarreal. His form as been exceptional, recording 20 goals in 26 La Liga appearances, which is two short from the league lead. This also adds on to his three assists, while also averaging just about four shots per game with 38 chances created.