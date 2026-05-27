Kylian Mbappe News: Chasing World Cup glory

Mbappe has been named in France's World Cup squad and heads into the tournament as arguably the best finisher in the world after a difficult season in which he scored 42 goals across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Mbappe closed out a remarkable but demanding campaign by cementing himself as one of the premier finishers on the planet alongside Harry Kane, blending elite pace, clinical finishing, creativity, and leadership into a complete attacking force that tormented defenses all season long. He will be the central piece of France's entire attacking blueprint, with his game-breaking ability to flip matches on its head making him the most dangerous player in the tournament. With the World Cup set across North America, Mbappe arrives hungry to secure a second world title and further lock in his case as one of the greatest to ever do it. The only real noise around him comes off the pitch, where he has faced criticism in recent months, but he has consistently been a different player on the World Cup stage, and there is little doubt he will show up at his highest level once kickoff hits, whether deployed as a number nine or off the left wing.