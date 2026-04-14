Kylian Mbappe News: Clears issue, set to start
Mbappe (face) has been included in the squad list and is set to start Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich, the club posted.
Mbappe had raised some concern after missing Sunday's training session due to the stitched eyebrow wound he suffered against Girona on Friday, but returning to full team training Monday and making the squad list puts any doubts to rest. Real Madrid head to the Allianz Arena needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg, and having their most dangerous attacker fit and starting is the news the Merengues needed heading into one of the biggest European nights of the season.
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