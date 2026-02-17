Kylian Mbappe News: Delivers assist in UCL win

Mbappe assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Mbappe lacked his usual sharpness in front of goal, but he set up Vinicius Junior's decisive strike in the 50th minute of this clash. The Frenchman bounced back from a one-game absence due to a knee issue and played the entire match, finding a place in the team's offensive pairing alongside Vinicius and at Gonzalo Garcia's expense. Having scored nine goals plus one assist, and averaging 4.9 shots (2.4 on target) per game over seven starts in 2026, Mbappe will likely retain significant fantasy value if he's not rested in upcoming league fixtures.