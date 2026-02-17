Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Delivers assist in UCL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:05pm

Mbappe assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Mbappe lacked his usual sharpness in front of goal, but he set up Vinicius Junior's decisive strike in the 50th minute of this clash. The Frenchman bounced back from a one-game absence due to a knee issue and played the entire match, finding a place in the team's offensive pairing alongside Vinicius and at Gonzalo Garcia's expense. Having scored nine goals plus one assist, and averaging 4.9 shots (2.4 on target) per game over seven starts in 2026, Mbappe will likely retain significant fantasy value if he's not rested in upcoming league fixtures.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, Jan. 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
29 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
70 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
70 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 26
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
84 days ago