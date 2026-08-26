Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: First hattrick of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Mbappe scored three goals to go with eight shots (seven on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad.

Mbappé bounced back in a big way, scoring his first three goals of the season against Real Sociedad on Wednesday after firing 10 shots without a breakthrough versus Espanyol. He added seven shots on target and three key passes, a fantastic early-season showing for the forward.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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