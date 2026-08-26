Kylian Mbappe News: First hattrick of season
Mbappe scored three goals to go with eight shots (seven on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Real Sociedad.
Mbappé bounced back in a big way, scoring his first three goals of the season against Real Sociedad on Wednesday after firing 10 shots without a breakthrough versus Espanyol. He added seven shots on target and three key passes, a fantastic early-season showing for the forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More
-
World Cup
France vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff40 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Fantasy: Best Squad for the Final40 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff41 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Semifinal44 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: France vs. Spain Semifinal Picks for Tuesday, July 1444 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe See More