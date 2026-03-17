Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Looks sharp in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:57pm

Mbappe (knee) featured 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win over Manchester City and looked sharp with good sensations, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa. "As for Mbappe, I'm very happy to see him on the pitch. I saw him fast. It seemed to me in that action it was a penalty and that he started very well. He's had very good sensations, and we'll see what we do by Sunday."

Mbappe returned from his recurring knee injury in Tuesday's Champions League second leg win over Manchester City and immediately looked sharp and explosive. The superstar showed strong movement and pace and will now focus on building fitness ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico. If he continues to feel good in training, he is expected to push for a start against the Colchoneros but if the staff decides to ease him back in, Brahim Diaz is the top option to take his spot.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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