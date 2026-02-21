Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mbappe (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Osasuna.

Mbappe is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Osasuna despite dealing with a knee concern. He played 90 minutes in Tuesday's win over Benfica after being rested in the previous league match and appears ready to lead the line again, as he continues to enjoy a stellar campaign with 36 goals and five assists across 30 appearances in all competitions. Gonzalo Garcia shifts back to a secondary role after starting against Real Sociedad.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kylian Mbappe
