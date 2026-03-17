Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: On bench for UCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Mbappe (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's second leg UCL match against Manchester City.

Mbappe will be available as a substitute as expected but might not see a lot of minutes with his team managing a three-goal aggregate lead Tuesday. The superstar forward missed five games across all competitions since suffering the injury in mid-February, before which he scored 36 goals and five assists over 31 league or European appearances. He'll eventually be expected to feature over Gonzalo Garcia and Brahim Diaz.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
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