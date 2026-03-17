Kylian Mbappe News: On bench for UCL

Mbappe (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's second leg UCL match against Manchester City.

Mbappe will be available as a substitute as expected but might not see a lot of minutes with his team managing a three-goal aggregate lead Tuesday. The superstar forward missed five games across all competitions since suffering the injury in mid-February, before which he scored 36 goals and five assists over 31 league or European appearances. He'll eventually be expected to feature over Gonzalo Garcia and Brahim Diaz.