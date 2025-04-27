Kylian Mbappe News: Plays one half against Barca
Mbappe (ankle) made his return from injury in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final and scored a direct freekick goal for the first time in his career.
Mbappe has fully recovered from his ankle injury after playing the entire second half Saturday and scoring the first direct freekick goal of his career. He is expected to regain a starting role in upcoming matches now that he is back.
