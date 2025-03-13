Fantasy Soccer
Kylian Mbappe headshot

Kylian Mbappe News: Quiet versus Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Mbappe recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 127th minute.

Mbappe failed to record a single shot or a chance created Wednesday, an especially rare feat considering he played the entire match plus extra time. With the aggregate score tied at 2-2 in the 70th minute, he drew a penalty on an impressive fast break, giving Real Madrid a golden opportunity to take the lead. Instead of taking the penalty himself, he handed it off to Vinicius Junior who badly missed. Mbappe still got his chance to take a penalty to open up the shootout and he unsurprisingly buried it. After two quiet matches very Atletico, he will look to pick up the pace in the quarterfinals versus Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
