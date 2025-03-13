Kylian Mbappe News: Quiet versus Atletico

Mbappe recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory versus Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 127th minute.

Mbappe failed to record a single shot or a chance created Wednesday, an especially rare feat considering he played the entire match plus extra time. With the aggregate score tied at 2-2 in the 70th minute, he drew a penalty on an impressive fast break, giving Real Madrid a golden opportunity to take the lead. Instead of taking the penalty himself, he handed it off to Vinicius Junior who badly missed. Mbappe still got his chance to take a penalty to open up the shootout and he unsurprisingly buried it. After two quiet matches very Atletico, he will look to pick up the pace in the quarterfinals versus Arsenal.