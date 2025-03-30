Kylian Mbappe News: Scores brace versus Leganes

Mbappe scored two goals to go with nine shots (five on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Leganes.

Mbappe scored a pair of goals Saturday, his second straight match with a brace and his fifth during this La Liga season. He opened up the scoring in the 32nd minute with a penalty, then scored a free kick goal in the 76th minute to secure the 3-2 win. He tied a season high with nine shots, putting five on target for just the third time this season. He also won six duels and created one chance in his full 90 minutes of action.