Kylian Mbappe News: Scores goal in defeat

Mbappe scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Mbappe scored Real Madrid's third goal in the 42nd minute, collecting Vinicius Junior's pass before sweeping a composed finish past Manuel Neuer to put the Merengues back in front at 3-2 on the night. The Frenchman was a constant menace across the full 90 minutes, finishing with one goal, four shots (two on target), and three chances created while leading the line with relentless pressure. Mbappe ends the Champions League campaign with 15 goals, the second-highest single-season total in the competition's history, cementing a dominant European run.