Kylian Mbappe News: Scores goal in season finale

Mbappe scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Athletic.

Mbappe restored Real Madrid's two-goal cushion in the 51st minute, collecting Alvaro Carreras' pass on the left edge of the box before unleashing a driven finish into the far corner for his 25th La Liga goal of the season. He finishes the campaign as La Liga's top scorer with 25 league goals and 40 goals in all competitions across 42 appearances (39 starts), a massive output despite a chaotic first season at the Bernabeu shaped by injuries and off-field setbacks. Mbappe now shifts focus to leading France's attack at the 2026 World Cup, where he remains their clear-cut primary goal threat heading into the tournament.