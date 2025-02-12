Kylian Mbappe News: Scores improbable goal

Mbappe scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Manchester City.

Mbappe caught a fair bit of luck Tuesday as he scored an equalizer to pull Real Madrid back into the game. He would convert on an overtop the ball that would hit his shin in an ariel pursuit, dealing just enough misdirection to put Ederson the wrong way and float into the net in what seemed to be slow motion. This marks his second consecutive match with a goal for the forward in all competitions and it also gives him four goals in nine UCL appearances this season.