Kylian Mbappe News: Scores opener in draw

Mbappe scored one goal to go with eight shots (four on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Mbappe scored the opener in the 15th minute with his 21st goal in 31 appearances (30 starts). He has 10 goals in his last 10 starts. The forward also led Real Madrid in shots as usual, but couldn't help them earn three points on the road.